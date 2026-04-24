Kazakhstan strengthens its role in UN climate agenda

The parties reviewed the current state and future prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and UNECE. Areas of focus included sustainable development, environment, transport, and energy.

Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening partnership within multilateral platforms, notably the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).

Special attention was given to advancing the climate agenda and developing regional infrastructure.

Kazakhstan highlighted its initiatives within the UN system, including consultations held during the Regional Ecological Summit on establishing an International Water Organization under UN auspices.

Both sides confirmed their mutual interest in expanding cooperation and coordinating efforts on international platforms.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev met with Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Asad Majeed Khan.