Uncut Chronicle: Kazinform's 105th anniversary book gifted to MNU library

Kazinform, part of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, holds the distinction of being the first state news agency to achieve international status. For 105 years, the agency has provided reliable and timely information across politics, economics, education, healthcare, sports, culture, and other essential spheres of public life. Reflecting its international standing, Kazinform's materials are available in five languages, as well as in the Latin and Arabic scripts.

Photo credit: mnu.kz

Nagashybek Aldan, Managing Director of Kazinform, spoke about the extensive work done on the anniversary book "Kazinform: Uncut Chronicle." The publication explains in accessible language the in-house secrets and professional newsroom mysteries. He expressed confidence that the book will serve as a useful teaching aid for future journalists. It is currently available in the university library.

Photo credit: mnu.kz

During the meeting, MNU Provost Anar Ibrayeva congratulated the Kazinform editorial team on its anniversary and expressed gratitude to the leadership of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the fruitful cooperation.

It is worth mentioning that back in 2023, the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan inaugurated the International Journalism School at Maqsut Narikbayev University in Astana. The project aims to train creative and technical professionals for Kazakhstani mass media.

This year, Kazinform News Agency celebrated the 105th anniversary of its establishment.