UN Women opens official office in Uzbekistan

At a meeting with Senate Chairperson Tanzila Narbayeva, the parties discussed the current state of cooperation between Uzbekistan and UN Women and its prospects.

The opening of a UN Women Office in Uzbekistan was seen as an important step, bringing the country’s international cooperation on gender equality to a new level.

The parties also discussed cooperation under a joint program launched in April 2026, with the participation of UN Women, UNFPA, and UNICEF, to expand women’s economic opportunities.

The parties noted that expanding women’s economic opportunities and ensuring their participation in digital markets, green jobs, and sustainable industries are priority areas. The importance of UN Women’s support for hosting the next forum in Uzbekistan in 2028 was also emphasized.

Attention was also paid to cooperation within the framework of the 70th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, as well as to the outcomes of the 2nd Asian Women’s Forum held in Bukhara in May 2026 and to efforts to advance the initiatives put forward at the forum.

The parties exchanged views on cooperation within the framework of the Dialogue of Women Leaders of Central Asian Countries, particularly on holding a regional conference to advance the global Women, Peace and Security agenda.

The meeting also focused on preparing Uzbekistan’s Gender profile. It was noted that the document should comprehensively reflect the reforms being implemented in the country to promote gender equality and the results achieved in this area.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan delegation had joined global leaders at UN Women’s Rights Summit.