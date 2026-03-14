Tajikistan delegation joins global leaders at UN Women’s Rights Summit

According to the Permanent Mission of Tajikistan to the United Nations, on March 11, the delegation, led by Bunafsha Fayziddinzoda, chairperson of the Committee on Women and Family Affairs under the government of Tajikistan, addressed the general debate of CSW-70.

Fayziddinzoda presented a report highlighting gender equality and the active participation of women as key factors in achieving sustainable development, peace, and security.

“The Republic of Tajikistan consistently supports international efforts to advance the Women, Peace, and Security agenda and pursues a state policy to increase women’s participation in the country’s political, economic, and social life,” Fayziddinzoda said.

The delegation noted that Tajikistan has increased the budget of the Committee on Women and Family Affairs for 2022-2026 by 151 percent, reflecting the government’s focus on protecting women’s rights and empowering them.

Approximately 28 percent of parliament members and more than 30 percent of civil servants in Tajikistan are women, the delegation reported. In higher education, girls make up more than half of all students, signaling the development of a new generation of female leaders.

Under the policies of President Emomali Rahmon, Tajikistan has adopted measures to support women’s professional development, entrepreneurship, and rights protection.

The delegation also emphasized women’s role in managing natural resources, including water, and in addressing climate change. Participants were invited to attend the fourth high-level international conference on the International Decade for Action, «Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028,» scheduled for May 25-28, 2026, in Dushanbe.

The 70th session of the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women runs through March 19.

Earlier, it was reported that nearly 39% of women hold senior civil service positions in Kazakhstan.