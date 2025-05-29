UN Women opens office in Uzbekistan

The event brought together high-level representatives from the Parliament and Government of Uzbekistan, heads of UN agencies, other partners from international organizations, civil society, and the private sector.

A high-level agreement to establish a UN Women office in Tashkent was reached during the visit of UN Under-Secretary-General and UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous to Uzbekistan in May 2024. The office’s opening marks an important milestone in the ongoing collaboration between UN Women and the Government of Uzbekistan. It reflects the country’s commitment to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment as a national development priority. Establishing a permanent in-country presence will enable UN Women to strengthen its support to partners and national institutions, promote gender-sensitive policies, and contribute to the full realization of women’s rights across all sectors.

“We consider the opening of the UN Women office in Uzbekistan as a clear symbol of the international recognition of the positive progress being made in promoting gender equality and women’s rights in our country, as well as of the UN’s strong commitment to building a more inclusive and equitable society. Undoubtedly, the presence of this office in our country will play a significant role in taking our bilateral relations to a new level and in consistently developing our constructive cooperation further”, said Tanzila Narbayeva, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The official opening event follows the launch of the EU-funded gender-responsive budgeting (GRB) project, coordinated by UN Women and the Ministry of Economy and Finance. This project will be the first implemented by the new office and reflects the institutional and impactful work UN Women will lead in Uzbekistan.

“Let this office stand as a symbol, not only of presence, but of purpose, partnership, and progress. Let it be a beacon for every woman and girl who dares to dream, and for every ally who walks beside her. Because the journey toward equality does not end here with this new office, it begins anew, with deeper commitment, greater hope, and unstoppable momentum”, in her opening speech stated Elisa Fernandez Saenz, UN Women Europe and Central Asia Deputy Regional Director.

On behalf of UN Women, Elisa Fernandez Saenz extended heartfelt congratulations to the government officials whose determination made this moment possible and commended the Government of Uzbekistan’s ambitious reform agenda, with nearly 40 legislative acts adopted to advance gender equality.

The opening of the office in Uzbekistan also comes at a significant moment for UN Women globally, as in 2025 the organization celebrates its 15th anniversary, the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, and the 25th anniversary of UNSCR 1325.

As written before, permanent representatives of foreign countries to the UN visit Kyrgyzstan.