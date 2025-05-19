Permanent representatives of foreign countries to UN visit Kyrgyzstan

The Foreign Ministry reported that as part of the visit, the ambassadors of the aforementioned states from the Caribbean, Oceania and Africa met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev on May 19.

During the meeting, the Kyrgyz minister informed the ambassadors in detail about the country's achievements, as well as the planned large-scale events in the country. Kulubaev noted that the UN is a priority in the country's foreign policy, and spoke in detail about cooperation within the organization, Kyrgyzstan's initiatives and interaction with UN member states.

The ambassadors of foreign countries to the UN highly appreciated the work of Kyrgyzstan in the UN and its contribution to the activities of the Organization, and also noted the country's important initiatives that address pressing issues of the world community, such as climate change, promoting the mountain agenda, preserving biodiversity, sustainable development, and peace and security issues.

The parties exchanged views on the international agenda, the geopolitical situation in the world, cooperation in Central Asia, and pressing global issues.

The ambassadors of foreign countries will also visit the state institution "Kyzmat", Technopark and the UNDP office in Kyrgyzstan to get acquainted with the country's achievements in the field of digitalization.

