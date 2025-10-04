UN welcomes Hamas' willingness to accept US President's proposal on Gaza

“He urges all parties to seize the opportunity to bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to an end,'' the statement issued on behalf of UN chief António Guterres by his Spokesperson reads.

Guterres expressed gratitude to Qatar and Egypt for “their invaluable mediation work” alongside the US.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his consistent call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and unfettered humanitarian access,” the statement continued.

He underlined the UN would support all efforts towards ending the war “to prevent even more suffering.''

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said Hamas is “ready for peace” after group issues response to the proposed ceasefire deal.