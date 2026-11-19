According to Tshilidzi Marwala, Kazakhstan can become an independent knowledge hub, noting that its experience in digitalization and the energy transition, alongside the environmental challenges Central Asia faces, opens opportunities for globally significant research. He stressed that international scientific cooperation should not be limited to one-way knowledge transfer.

Marwala said solutions developed in Kazakhstan and Central Asia could, for example, benefit Africa. At the same time, innovations created in Africa can help tackle challenges in Asia, and Asian research can underpin policy in Europe. This exchange, he said, defines genuine international cooperation, an area where the UN University aims to play a vital role.

He explained that because the UN University serves as both a higher education institution and part of the United Nations system, its aim goes beyond generating new knowledge to applying it toward challenges facing the UN and its member states.

Addressing the launch of the regional research hub, Tshilidzi Marwala emphasized that the initiative is not merely about expanding the university's footprint, but about connecting Kazakhstan's intellectual capacity and scientific priorities with international research networks and global academia.

The rector also highlighted the value of international scientific collaboration amid growing geopolitical fragmentation, saying such engagement helps bring nations closer together even during periods of political tension. In this sense, he concluded, science serves as an instrument of peace and diplomacy.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan is set to open a UN University Regional Research Hub.