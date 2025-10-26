UN Tourism names UAE’s Masfout World’s Best Tourism Village for 2025

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Masfout was chosen from among 270 villages across 65 countries for its outstanding commitment to environmental, social and economic sustainability. The village was also praised for preserving its natural and cultural heritage, empowering the local community, and supporting traditional crafts and enterprises.



The selection process for the winning villages is based on nine key criteria: cultural and natural resources, cultural and natural promotion, sustainability across its three dimensions, tourism planning and development, governance and management, infrastructure and services, as well as innovation and digital transformation.



This recognition reflects the UAE and the Emirate of Ajman’s efforts to build an integrated model of eco-friendly and rural tourism that balances development with the preservation of cultural identity, positioning Masfout as a leading global destination for sustainable travel.



Earlier, it was reported that Almaty had received the award for tourism innovation at the Global Tourism Forum 2025.