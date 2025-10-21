EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Almaty receives award for tourism innovation at Global Tourism Forum 2025

    20:42, 21 October 2025

    Representatives of the Kazakh Embassy in Belgium and the Almaty Tourism Bureau took part in the Global Tourism Forum 2025, which brought together leading figures from the tourism industry, international experts, and business representatives from over 50 countries, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Embassy.

    Almaty receives award for tourism innovation at Global Tourism Forum 2025
    Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in Belgium

    During the World Tourism Awards 2025 ceremony, held as part of the forum, the city of Almaty received a Special Recognition Award for Tourism Innovation and Urban Transformation, highlighting its achievements in sustainable development and urban tourism.

    Almaty demonstrates how innovation, sustainability, and smart urban planning can elevate a city to the global tourism stage. Kazakhstan is becoming an increasingly prominent player in the global tourism industry said Bulut Bağcı, President of the World Tourism Forum Institute.

    Global Tourism Forum is an international dialogue platform that brings together leaders of the tourism industry, government officials, business representatives, and experts. The Forum aims to promote sustainable tourism, share best practices, and advance innovations that drive the growth of the global tourism economy.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan is to launch direct flights en route Almaty-Tokyo in March next year. 

    World News Kazakhstan and Belgium Almaty Tourism Events
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All