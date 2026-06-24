UN to start evacuating 11,000 stranded sailors from Strait of Hormuz

In a statement issued after the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said that "this large-scale operation will be carried out in close cooperation with Iran, Oman, all other coastal States in the region, the United States and the maritime industry."

“After months of hardship and distress for thousands of innocent seafarers, and negative impact for the whole world, I welcome with deep satisfaction the peace agreement concluded between the United States and Iran, marking a decisive step towards restoring maritime security and bringing to an end the unacceptable attacks against civilian shipping," the statement reads.

“We have secured the necessary safety guarantees and have thoroughly verified the conditions for safe navigation to support these operations,” Arsenio Dominguez said.

Earlier, it was reported that vessel crossings through the Strait of Hormuz rebounded sharply after the lifting of the blockade, but recovery in one of the world’s key energy chokepoints remains fragile, according to MarineTraffic data.