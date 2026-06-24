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    UN to start evacuating 11,000 stranded sailors from Strait of Hormuz

    13:33, 24 June 2026

    The United Nations' International Maritime Organization has started evacuating over 11,000 sailors stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    UN to start evacuating 11,000 stranded sailors from Strait of Hormuz
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    In a statement issued after the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said that "this large-scale operation will be carried out in close cooperation with Iran, Oman, all other coastal States in the region, the United States and the maritime industry."

    “After months of hardship and distress for thousands of innocent seafarers, and negative impact for the whole world, I welcome with deep satisfaction the peace agreement concluded between the United States and Iran, marking a decisive step towards restoring maritime security and bringing to an end the unacceptable attacks against civilian shipping," the statement reads. 

    “We have secured the necessary safety guarantees and have thoroughly verified the conditions for safe navigation to support these operations,” Arsenio Dominguez said.

    Earlier, it was reported that vessel crossings through the Strait of Hormuz rebounded sharply after the lifting of the blockade, but recovery in one of the world’s key energy chokepoints remains fragile, according to MarineTraffic data.

     

    UN The Strait of Hormuz Armed conflicts Middle East situation Security
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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