UN Security Council to convene on Ukraine on December 9
09:37, 8 December 2025
The UN Security Council will convene for an open meeting on Ukraine on Tuesday, December 9, according to the press service of Slovenia’s Permanent Mission to the UN. Slovenia currently holds the Council presidency for December, Qazinform News Agency cites TASS.
The session is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. local time (3:00 p.m. GMT). The request for the meeting was submitted by Slovenia in its national capacity, along with Denmark, France, the United Kingdom, Greece, and the Republic of Korea.
