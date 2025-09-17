UN Security Council needs reform, says António Guterres

António Guterres called the idea of reforming the Security Council reasonable and necessary.

He stressed the Security Council reform is something that makes full sense. He noted its composition doesn’t correspond to the world of today, it corresponds to the world of 1945. And that creates not only a problem of legitimacy, but a problem of efficiency.

"On the other hand, we have the right of veto. There were proposals from, namely, by France and UK, limiting the right of veto, especially in situation where we have massive violation of human rights or dramatic cases of this kind, and I see with sympathy that proposal," he said.

To note, Kazakhstan calls for structural reform of UN Security Council.