UN Security Council lifts terror-related sanctions on Syrian President

The US-drafted resolution also lifted sanctions on Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab. It received 14 votes in favour, while China abstained.

The Security Council reaffirmed its strong commitment to respecting Syria’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity, and reiterated its continued support for the Syrian people.

The resolution welcomed Syria's commitments to allow unhindered humanitarian access to the country, fight terrorism and protect human rights.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump signed the executive order to terminate the U.S. sanctions program on Syria.