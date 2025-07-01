Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House

"The United States is committed to supporting a Syria that is stable, unified, and at peace with itself and its neighbors," Trump said in the order posted by the official Rapid Response account of the Trump 47 White House on X.

"A united Syria that does not offer a safe haven for terrorist organizations and ensures the security of its religious and ethnic minorities will support regional security and prosperity," he added.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the move aims to support Syria’s “path to stability and peace.”

"The order will remove sanctions on Syria while maintaining sanctions on the former President Assad, his associates, human rights abusers, drug traffickers, persons linked to chemical weapons activities, ISIS and their affiliates, and Iranian proxies," she said.

“This is again an action that the president promised and shocked the world with in Saudi Arabia, because he’s committed to supporting a Syria that is stable, unified, and at peace with itself and its neighbors,” she added.

🇺🇸 | 🇸🇾 US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order to terminate the US sanctions on Syria



🗣️ White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says the move aims to support Syria’s 'path to stability and peace' https://t.co/o0dcjZtZ8x pic.twitter.com/MHc9GOvtyh — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) June 30, 2025

Last month, Trump announced at an investment forum in Riyadh that he would lift the “brutal and crippling” sanctions on Syria. A day later, he held a landmark meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia—the first meeting between the US and Syrian leaders in 25 years.

Bashar al-Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly a quarter century, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, marking the end of the Baath Party’s decades-long rule, which began in 1963. Al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces that ousted Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January.

As stated previously, US President Donald Trump announced plans in May to lift sanctions on Syria ahead of an expected meeting with the country’s interim leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Saudi Arabia.