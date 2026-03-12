UN Security Council condemns Iran’s attacks on Gulf States in new resolution

The resolution passed with 13 votes in favor. Russia and China abstained.

Presented by Bahrain and co-sponsored by 135 countries, the resolution emphasized "strong support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence" of the GCC states and Jordan.

It strongly condemns the "egregious attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against" the Gulf countries and Jordan, emphasizing that the attacks "constitute a breach of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security."

The resolution also condemned the targeting of civilian infrastructure, which "resulted in civilian casualties and damage of civilian buildings."

Bahrain's UN envoy Jamal Fares Alrowaiei welcomed the adoption. "It proved that the Council is committed to maintaining international peace and security."

"We express our deep gratitude to all member states of the United Nations that co-sponsored this resolution. Their number amounted to 135 countries. This overwhelming support by the international community reflects a collective awareness of the danger of the unjust Iranian attack against our countries," he noted.

After the vote, Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir-Saeid Iravani addressed the Council, expressing his “profound regret” at the adoption of the resolution, according to Al Jazeera.

“This is a deeply regrettable day for the Security Council and for the international community. Today’s adoption is a serious setback to the Council’s credibility and leaves a lasting stain on its record,” Iravani said.

Iravani also said more than 1,348 civilians have been killed and more than 17,000 injured since the US and Israel launched their attack on February 28.

More than 19,000 civilian sites, including residential homes and hospitals, have also been damaged, he added.

