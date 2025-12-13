UN Security Council adopts resolution urging greater youth participation in peace, security

Resolution 2807 on all relevant actors to “consider ways to increase the full, effective, safe and meaningful youth participation and leadership in peace processes, conflict prevention, peacebuilding, recovery and reconstruction at all levels”, including through the Peacebuilding Commission.

The resolution also decided to continue the consideration of the youth, peace and security agenda in the Security Council’s work, including through open debates to discuss the Secretary-General’s reports on youth, peace and security.

It pushed Member States to consider adoption or strengthening of national action plans on youth, peace and security and support youth-led peacebuilding initiatives, including through engagement with civil society. It then encouraged the UN Youth Office to continue to collaborate with relevant UN entities, including the Security Council, in advancing the youth, peace and security agenda.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the Kazakh President suggests building an International Water Organization within the UN.