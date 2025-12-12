Kazakh President suggests building International Water Organization within UN

Addressing the Forum marking the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality, the Head of State noted there is no a specialized body dedicated exclusively to water issues within the UN.

That’s why Kazakhstan suggested establishing an International Water Organization that could consolidate the mandates of existing UN bodies. An optimal option would be to transform the UN-Water mechanism into a full-fledged specialized agency. This initiative fully aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and serves the interests of the international community.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that in April 2026, Astana will host a Regional Environmental Summit, where Kazakhstan intends to launch international consultations on the proposal. He expressed confidence that with collective political will, critical water-related challenges could be addressed systematically rather than in fragmented ways.

In conclusion, the Head of State also expressed confidence that the Ashgabat Forum will contribute to strengthening partnership of the concerned states, give a potential impetus to international efforts to build a fair world order based on mutual trust.

As written before, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to take measures to save Aral and Caspian Seas.