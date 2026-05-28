UN сalls for stronger global cooperation on water and climate

Speaking at the Fourth High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028”, Tshilidze Marvala emphasized the need for effective water resource management.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration among nations in the Global South, noting that responses must be tailored to local conditions.

“Solutions must reflect the specific circumstances of each country,” Marvala said, underscoring the need for practical, context-specific approaches.

Marvala noted that scientists and experts are developing new approaches to water management, but stressed that the priority is turning ideas into action and scaling up proven solutions.

He pointed to the role of the UN University in advancing research on water, ecosystems, climate adaptation, and migration, and in shaping policy solutions for governments and international organizations.

As written before, the Fourth International High-Level Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028” officially opened in Tajikistan’s capital, gathering global leaders, diplomats, scientists, and development partners.