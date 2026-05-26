Dushanbe hosts High-Level International Water Forum

The forum runs May 25–28 as part of the Dushanbe Water Process, continuing initiatives launched by President Emomali Rahmon to strengthen global cooperation on water security, climate resilience, and sustainable development.

The opening ceremony took place at the Kokhi Somon Complex, with delegations from UN member states, UN agencies, financial institutions, regional organizations, civil society, and the private sector.

Discussions focus on urgent challenges, including water scarcity, sanitation, and climate change.

The conference is called to build momentum between the 2023 UN Water Conference and the upcoming 2026 UN Water Conference and mobilize political commitment and investment for water-related Sustainable Development Goals.

The four-day forum features high-level plenary meetings, thematic discussions and an international exhibition showcasing modern technologies and innovations in water management, environmental protection and sustainable development.

According to Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry, nearly 400 domestic and international journalists are covering the event, including representatives from Xinhua News Agency, Reuters, Al Jazeera, as well as French publications Le Monde and L’Express.

Earlier, the capital of Tajikistan hosted a Water Festival as part of the 4th International Water Conference.