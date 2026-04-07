UN launches global road safety campaign in Kazakhstan

The initiative is supported by the world's prominent figures from sport, film, and music.

From 3 April 2026, outdoor placements have appeared in Astana and Almaty on advertising assets operated by RTSDecaux. The public campaign features internationally known figures, including Novak Djokovic, Jean Reno, Michael Fassbender, and Michelle Yeoh, helping bring key road safety messages to audiences across the country.

The campaign has already expanded to more than 80 countries and 1,000 cities worldwide. By joining the initiative, Kazakhstan becomes part of a broad international effort to promote safer behaviour on the roads across high-visibility platforms, ranging from outdoor media to digital channels.

Led by the Office of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, in collaboration with JCDecaux and with the support of Saatchi & Saatchi, the campaign encourages public figures, decision-makers, and influencers to make clear and personal commitments to safer road use. It promotes simple, effective, and evidence-based road safety behaviours and serves as a call to action to reduce key risk factors and contribute to safer, more inclusive, and sustainable streets worldwide.

“Road crashes are a silent pandemic around the world, and in Kazakhstan, they still claim over 2,000 lives each year, affecting families and communities across the country. While there has been real progress, with fatalities declining over time and strong seat-belt laws in place, challenges like speeding and drink-driving remain. As mobility continues to grow, sustained efforts will be key to making roads safer for everyone,” said UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, Jean Todt.

UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan, Sarangoo Radnaaragchaa, noted that "road safety is not only a transport issue — it is a matter of public health, sustainable development and human life."

“Every death and serious injury on the road is preventable. Through this campaign, we want to encourage a culture of responsibility, mutual respect, and simple life-saving choices that can protect drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists alike. In Kazakhstan, this effort is also an opportunity to engage the public in a broader conversation about safer, more inclusive, and more sustainable mobility,” she emphasized.

Road traffic injuries continue to pose a major global public health and development challenge. Every year, road crashes claim around 1.19 million lives worldwide and remain the leading cause of death among young people. In Kazakhstan, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan, 36,146 road traffic accidents were registered in 2025, including 1,796 fatal cases.

“Our company, which operates its own network of public transport shelters in Almaty and Astana, unfortunately, faces road traffic incidents on a regular basis. Therefore, for us, participation in the United Nations global campaign #MakeASafetyStatement is not merely an act of informational support, but a meaningful contribution to fostering a culture of responsibility and road safety in Kazakhstan. By leveraging the reach of outdoor advertising, we aim to communicate simple yet life-saving principles of safe behaviour to millions of people — principles that can help save lives and make the urban environment more sustainable and comfortable for all road users,” noted Arman Kagarov, CEO of RTSDecaux.

Among the internationally recognized personalities supporting the initiative are Didier Drogba, Patrick Dempsey, Charles Leclerc, Marc Márquez, Kylie Minogue, and Youssou N’Dour. In total, 16 global celebrities and Olympic champions are helping amplify the campaign’s messages in the six official languages of the United Nations.

By mobilizing global influencers and leveraging large-scale media platforms, the campaign seeks to accelerate behavioural change and contribute to the goals of the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety, which aims to halve the number of road-related deaths and injuries by 2030.

The Office of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety will continue to advance the #MakeASafetyStatement campaign together with international and national partners, reinforcing the global road safety agenda and promoting responsible behaviour among all road users.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan ranks 44th globally for traffic congestion.