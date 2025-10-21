Kazakhstan ranks 44th globally for traffic congestion

According to the report, Kazakhstan’s Traffic Index stood at 136.3 points, placing it between Canada (139.7) and New Zealand (136.0). The country’s The Time Index, which reflects the average time spent in traffic, was estimated at 35.8 minutes. The Inefficiency Index reached 141.3 points, indicating moderate congestion compared to other developing nations.

Nigeria topped the global ranking with a score of 334.8, followed by Costa Rica (301.0) and Sri Lanka (256.8), where drivers experience some of the longest delays and highest emissions from road transport. At the other end of the spectrum, Estonia, Austria, and Finland recorded the lowest congestion levels, with Traffic Index scores below 80.

Numbeo’s methodology considers multiple parameters, including average commuting time, traffic inefficiency, and CO₂ emission levels linked to road transport. Kazakhstan’s CO₂ emission index was estimated at 3942.5, placing it in the lower half of the global ranking, suggesting relatively moderate environmental impact from urban traffic.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government to scale up the Smart City project to all major cities of Kazakhstan. The initiative, which integrates AI-based traffic management tools, is expected to be officially launched in December 2025.