UN Human Rights Council approves Kazakhstan’s UPR report

Presenting updated information and statistics since the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) on January 23, 2025, the head of the Kazakh delegation, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Geneva Yerlan Alimbayev briefed the main UN human rights body about improving legislation and law enforcement practices related to women's rights, anti-discrimination policies, labour relations, trade union activities, journalists' rights, measures against torture, large-scale amnesty, judiciary reform, including the establishment of independent cassation courts, and much more.

In their observations, the HRC member states and observers, as well as representatives of international non-governmental organisations, expressed their support for ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan. They also appreciated that Kazakhstan had accepted most of their recommendations following the UPR.

The 4th report of the Republic of Kazakhstan was considered under the Universal Periodic Review procedure in Geneva in January 2025.

Kazakhstan accepted 259 out of 294 recommendations by the states that participated in reviewing Kazakhstan’s report.

As reported earlier, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with Representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Central Asia Matilda Bogner.