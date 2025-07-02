EN
    Kazakhstan, OHCHR discuss cooperation

    17:46, 2 July 2025

    First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with Representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Central Asia Matilda Bogner, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. 

    Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    The parties discussed Kazakhstan’s political and democratic reforms, the country’s efforts to fulfil the UN international human rights treaties, as well as the outcome of Kazakhstan's membership in the Human Rights Council in 2022-2024.

    Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    First Deputy Minister Rakhmetullin informed about systemic transformations in Kazakhstan in the field of human rights, including the improvement of national legislation in accordance with international standards.

    The interlocutors confirmed their intention to continue close cooperation to promote human rights at the national and international levels.

    Earlier it was reported that the UNHRC commended the human rights situation in Kazakhstan. 

