Kazakhstan, OHCHR discuss cooperation

The parties discussed Kazakhstan’s political and democratic reforms, the country’s efforts to fulfil the UN international human rights treaties, as well as the outcome of Kazakhstan's membership in the Human Rights Council in 2022-2024.

Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

First Deputy Minister Rakhmetullin informed about systemic transformations in Kazakhstan in the field of human rights, including the improvement of national legislation in accordance with international standards.

The interlocutors confirmed their intention to continue close cooperation to promote human rights at the national and international levels.

Earlier it was reported that the UNHRC commended the human rights situation in Kazakhstan.