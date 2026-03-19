UN Headquarters celebrate Nooruz

According to Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, Edil Baisalov, Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers, served as the event's guest of honor. In his speech, he noted the special significance of Nooruz as a unifying holiday for the peoples of Central Asia, reflecting the region's shared cultural and historical traditions, and emphasized the importance of strengthening friendship, mutual understanding, and regional cooperation.

Photo credit: Kabar

Permanent Representatives of Central Asian countries to the UN also delivered welcoming remarks, noting the role of Nooruz as a symbol of peace, good-neighborliness, and sustainable development and expressing their commitment to further strengthening regional cooperation.

Representatives of UN member states, the UN Secretariat, international organizations, and the diplomatic corps participated in the event.

Photo credit: Kabar

Musical program was presented to guests, featuring komuz performances, creating a special atmosphere and highlighting the region's cultural heritage. Traditional treats featuring Central Asian cuisine were also served.

The event took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere and became further evidence of the strengthening of regional partnerships and cultural dialogue in the international arena.

Notably, with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Slovenia, a festive concert celebrating art and friendship between the two nations was held in Ljubljana.