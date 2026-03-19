Concert in Ljubljana celebrates Nauryz and cultural unity

The concert was organized in collaboration with a professor from the University of Ljubljana, the distinguished Kazakh‑German cellist Eldar Saparayev, and the “Botti‑Celli” ensemble, composed of talented Kazakhstani students.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The event brought together members of the diplomatic corps, friends of Kazakhstan, international guests, and representatives of Slovenia’s business and public communities. Their presence filled the hall with an atmosphere of genuine cultural unity. For Kazakh citizens living in Slovenia, the evening carried special meaning, as it coincided with the approach of Nauryz - a celebration of spring renewal, peace, and harmony. The classical music program beautifully reflected these values, resonating deeply with the audience.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The concert became a vivid testament to the strengthening of cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Slovenia. Enriched with music, inspiration, and the spirit of friendship, the evening once again highlighted the power of art to unite people and create a space of mutual understanding.

Earlier, it was reported that the traditional Nauryz Ball took place in Astana, bringing together representatives of the diplomatic corps, international organizations, and foreign partner institutions accredited in Kazakhstan.