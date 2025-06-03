UN Green Climate Fund to allocate $280mln for Kazakhstan's eco-projects

The UN Green Climate Fund is a key financial mechanism for supporting countries in the fight against climate change.

“With the support of international organizations, Kazakhstan is expected to receive about $280 million from the UN Green Climate Fund. These funds will be spent on development of renewable energy sources, stimulating introduction of low-carbon technologies in the industrial sector, and supporting the development of electric vehicles,” Nyssanbayev said.

He recalled that back in 2024, a country program for the UN Green Climate Fund was prepared to promote green projects. The program includes seven projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in energy sector, increasing sustainability of centralized water supply systems in rural areas, modernizing livestock farms, and supporting private sector initiatives in green financing.

The total budget of these projects exceeds $1 billion, of which $630 million will be financed by the Fund.

Kazakhstan also plans to launch 11 RES projects with a total capacity of 330 MW under the Fund-EBRD Renewable Energy Sources program. Nine subprojects have already been financed. The implementation period is 2017-2027.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met on May 30 with UN Assistant Secretary-General, UNDP Assistant Administrator Haoliang Xu, to discuss cooperation issues as well as environmental projects and climate resilience in Central Asia.