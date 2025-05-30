Kazakh PM, UN Assistant Secretary-General discuss climate and sustainable development cooperation

During the meeting discussing cooperation issues as well as environmental projects and climate resilience in Central Asia, Bektenov reiterated that to implement the UN SDGs is among Kazakhstan’s top priorities.

The Central Asian nation has developed approaches to mainstream the SDGs into its strategic programs. “In total 200 projects covering different areas have been implemented in partnership with the UN; 35 projects are under way”.

The meeting highlighted the prospects the creation of the UNDP Sub-Regional Office in Almaty has to offer as well as challenges such as the impact of climate change, water shortages, external economic shocks Central Asia has to face, while being a key global trade and energy player.

Kazakhstan is firmly committed to tackling climate change challenges, said Bektenov, adding that “the country actively integrates the climate agenda into its development plans as well as promotes closer international partnerships”.

In turn, Haoliang Xu stressed the importance of comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan to bring into fruition the social and economic initiatives the UNDP pursues in the region.

The meeting also highlighted mutual commitment to boost partnerships in all promising areas.

Earlier it was reported that Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov had met Qu Dongyu, Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).