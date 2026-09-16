FM Tileuberdi to lead Kazakh delegation at UN General Assembly in New York

According to Zhanbolat Ussenov, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA, the delegation will take part in the general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly scheduled for Sep 22-28.

“Kazakhstan’s delegation to the UN will be headed by Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi. The program includes the minister’s address during the General Debate, a meeting with UN Secretary‑General António Guterres, as well as a series of bilateral talks with foreign ministers of UN member states, heads of international organizations and representatives of foreign business,” Ussenov said.

The delegation is also expected to attend informal meetings of regional organizations and multilateral structures, as well as mandated events of the UN General Assembly.

Tileuberdi will also participate in the consultations of Central Asian foreign ministers.

The theme of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly is "Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.”

The agenda includes issues of maintaining peace and security, acceleration of achievement of Sustainable Development Goals, climate action and environmental protection, human rights, regulating AI technologies, and UN reform.