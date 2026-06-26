UN General Assembly adopts Tajikistan-proposed resolution on Peace for Future Generations

The initiative, put forward by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, aims to promote peace, dialogue, reconciliation, and cooperation among generations, while encouraging governments to consider the interests of future generations in policymaking.

The resolution reaffirms the principles of the UN Charter and the importance of fostering a culture of peace and non-violence. It also calls on UN agencies, governments, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to support the implementation of the decade through cooperation and the sharing of best practices.

The General Assembly also acknowledged efforts by Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan to resolve border issues through peaceful negotiations, describing them as positive developments that contribute to regional stability.

According to the resolution, the initiative builds on commitments made at the 2024 Summit of the Future and supports international efforts to strengthen peace, social cohesion, and intergenerational solidarity at a time when conflicts continue to affect millions of people around the world.

Tajik authorities described the adoption of the resolution as international recognition of the country's commitment to promoting peace and dialogue, emphasizing that its experience underscores the importance of stability, national unity, and conflict prevention.

Earlier, it was reported Tajikistan and the OPEC Fund explore new avenues of cooperation.