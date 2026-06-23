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    Tajikistan, OPEC Fund explore new avenues of cooperation

    21:37, 23 June 2026

    Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan Daler Juma, Minister of Finance Fayziddin Kahhorzoda, and President of the OPEC Fund for International Development Abdulhamid Alkhalifa held talks to discuss the ways to broaden cooperation, Khovar reports.

    Tajikistan, OPEC Fund
    Photo credit: Khovar

    The sides exchanged views on the implementation of priority projects in energy, water resources, infrastructure development, and investment attraction to achieve the country’s strategic development goals. They also explored opportunities for further expanding collaboration in these areas.

    The Tajik delegation expressed satisfaction with the level of mutually beneficial cooperation with the Fund in implementing important socioeconomic programs and projects. They reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen the partnership and pursue new joint initiatives.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan and the OPEC Fund had discussed major joint projects.

    Tajikistan OPEC+ Central Asia
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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