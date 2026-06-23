Tajikistan, OPEC Fund explore new avenues of cooperation

The sides exchanged views on the implementation of priority projects in energy, water resources, infrastructure development, and investment attraction to achieve the country’s strategic development goals. They also explored opportunities for further expanding collaboration in these areas.

The Tajik delegation expressed satisfaction with the level of mutually beneficial cooperation with the Fund in implementing important socioeconomic programs and projects. They reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen the partnership and pursue new joint initiatives.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan and the OPEC Fund had discussed major joint projects.