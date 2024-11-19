UN General Assembly adopts resolution on cooperation with CSTO

The document stresses that the CSTO is making a significant practical contribution to strengthening its peacekeeping potential and the system of regional security and stability, countering terrorism and organized transnational crime, combating illicit trafficking in drugs and weapons, irregular migration and trafficking in human beings and eliminating the consequences of natural and man-made disasters, which contributes to the realization of the goals and principles of the United Nations.

The General Assembly invited the UN Secretary General to continue to hold regular consultations with the CSTO Secretary General in the framework of bilateral contacts and forums of various formats.

The UN and the CSTO will continue to work together for the consistent and comprehensive implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

The two organizations will also explore possible ways to further enhance interaction in the area of peacekeeping.

The United Nations General Assembly decided to include a sub-item entitled “Cooperation between the United Nations and the Collective Security Treaty Organization” in the provisional agenda of its 81st session, under the item entitled “Cooperation between the United Nations and regional and other organizations."