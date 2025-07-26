It is worth noting that this proposal was originally put forward by the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, during the General Debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on September 24, 2024.

Supported by the consensus of the UN Member States, the resolution marks a significant step toward building a global consensus on the ethical and safe use of AI, including the development of self-regulation mechanisms and responsible governance of AI technologies at the regional and national levels.

It also outlines key mechanisms for leveraging AI technologies to drive sustainable development across Central Asia. One of the key mechanisms proposed is the establishment of a Regional Artificial Intelligence Center in Dushanbe to coordinate joint AI implementation programs across Central Asia.

The implementation of these approaches will contribute to the creation of safe, reliable, and trustworthy AI systems — ensuring a balance between regulation, innovation and internal self-monitoring mechanisms, serving as a model for other regions of the world.

The Dushanbe-based Regional AI Center is expected to accelerate the implementation of major AI initiatives across Central Asia, including:

— Promoting joint AI education programs and supporting AI startups across regional technology parks;

— Launching collaborative AI research projects among universities, researchers, and AI laboratories in the region;

— Establishing a shared network of data centers to expand access to AI computing infrastructure across countries;

— Harmonizing national AI monitoring efforts to adopt common principles for coordinated, responsible and self-regulatory AI governance in Central Asia;

— Advancing global AI initiatives in collaboration with international organizations.

Undoubtedly, the adoption of the above resolution underscores the vital role of the Republic of Tajikistan in global AI dialogue and highlights the historic significance of the constructive policy of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon.

