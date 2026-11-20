In its Global Outlook for 2027, the World Food Program (WFP) said its planned assistance would cover only a portion of those experiencing acute hunger worldwide.

An estimated 266 million people faced acute food insecurity in 2025, according to the agency.

Of those, approximately 39 million experienced emergency levels of hunger or worse, according to the Global Report on Food Crises.

"For the world's most vulnerable people, acute hunger is becoming harder to escape," WFP Executive Director Luke J. Lindberg said in a statement. "We can protect the most vulnerable, but it will require sustained political commitment, investment and collective action," he added.

WFP warned that the world could face its third major food crisis in six years, underscoring the need for sustained humanitarian assistance and preventive measures.

The agency said it planned to expand early interventions, including insurance and financing arrangements designed to help communities prepare for climate-related disasters.

It also intends to strengthen cooperation with local partners and expand market-based assistance to make better use of limited resources.

Nearly 72% of WFP's funding requirements for 2027 will be allocated to crisis response, according to the agency.

The remaining 28% will support programs aimed at strengthening communities' resilience to future crises.

WFP said continued political commitment, investment, and collective action would be essential to protecting vulnerable populations and addressing worsening food insecurity.

Earlier, it was reported that nearly 28.8 million people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) are facing acute food insecurity, with the humanitarian situation expected to deteriorate further in 2027.