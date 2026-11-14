Nearly 29 million face acute food insecurity in DR Congo

According to the World Food Programme (WFP), the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) assessment, covering September 21 to November 2, found that approximately 3.6 million people are experiencing emergency levels of food insecurity, classified as IPC Phase 4.

The agency warned that the number of people facing acute food insecurity could exceed 30 million between January and June 2027.

The findings were presented during a workshop in the capital, Kinshasa, where Alain Akpadji, a representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in DR Congo, highlighted the human impact of the crisis.

He stressed that behind the figures are millions of vulnerable people, including women, children, and those displaced by conflict.

The eastern provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu, and Ituri remain the most severely affected, as ongoing violence continues to disrupt agricultural activities and access to food.

Despite the region's fertile land and considerable farming potential, persistent insecurity has prevented many communities from cultivating their fields, disrupted local markets, and undermined livelihoods.

The conflict has also made it increasingly difficult for vulnerable populations to secure a reliable food supply.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Toirambe, an official from DR Congo's Ministry of Agriculture, said the government intends to allocate additional resources to relevant ministries to strengthen food security and improve conditions in affected communities.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the number of Ebola cases in DR Congo had risen to 10,668, with the death toll approaching 5,200.