EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    UN ESCAP praises Kazakhstan’s digital progress

    04:43, 5 March 2026

    First Deputy Foreign Minister of  Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, met with representatives of the working group on the establishment of the Digital Solutions Centre for Sustainable Development of the UN ESCAP (DSC), Qazinform News Agency cites the MFA press service.

    UN ESCAP praises Kazakhstan’s digital progress
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    The meeting was held in Almaty on Wednesday.

    The main purpose of the working group’s visit to Kazakhstan was to examine the country’s infrastructure capabilities, assess the level of digital technology development, and analyze Kazakhstan’s institutional readiness to establish the Centre.

    First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev presented the conceptual foundations of the project and outlined the key areas of activity and strategic objectives of the future Centre.

    Attention was given to the Centre's financing mechanisms and institutional arrangements. Participants shared the results of independent assessments conducted on the institutional structure, financial model, and functional role of the future Centre.

    Chair of the Group, Ambassador of Timor-Leste to the Kingdom of Thailand, Francisco Tilman Cepeda, and Director of the Information and Communications Technology and Disaster Risk Reduction Division of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, Kiyoung Ko, noted the high level of digital technology development in Kazakhstan, outlining the country’s significant progress in digital transformation.

    The meeting provided an opportunity for a substantive discussion of the digital agenda within the foreign policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and reaffirmed the country’s readiness at a high level to contribute to the implementation of regional initiatives within the framework of ESCAP.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan and the UN reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation.

    Kazakhstan and UN Ministry of Foreign Affairs Foreign policy Almaty Digital Kazakhstan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All