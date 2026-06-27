UN declares global decade of peace and dialogue

The initiative, introduced by President of Tajikistan Emomaly Rahman, underscores Member States’ collective commitment to peace, dialogue, and intergenerational solidarity as foundations for global well-being.

The resolution reaffirms the principles of the UN Charter, including the determination ‘to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war’ and the obligation to resolve disputes peacefully. It also highlights the Declaration and Program of Action on a Culture of Peace as a universal framework for promoting nonviolence.

The Decade aims to foster reconciliation, encourage dialogue, and strengthen cooperation across generations - from children and youth to the elderly - ensuring that future needs and interests are reflected in policymaking and decision-making.

The resolution commends Member States, leaders, and communities that have advanced peace and unity through inclusive political processes, confidence-building measures, post-conflict recovery, and investments in social cohesion. These national experiences are recognized as valuable sources of inspiration for present and future generations.

It further welcomes commitments made at the Summit of the Future 2024 and the adoption of the Pact for the Future, in which Member States pledged to safeguard the interests of future generations. Positive developments in Central Asia are also noted, including efforts by Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan to peacefully resolve border issues and sign related agreements.

The resolution calls on the UN Secretary-General, specialized agencies, and regional commissions to support implementation in cooperation with governments and stakeholders. Member States, civil society, and partners are encouraged to contribute and share best practices.

Adopted at a time when millions face armed conflict and security threats, the resolution reflects Tajikistan’s peacemaking role and reinforces the global agenda for a culture of peace.

Earlier, it was reported that the BRICS had pushed for new global balance at the United Nations.