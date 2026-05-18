BRICS pushes for new global balance at the United Nations

The statement was issued following a meeting of BRICS ministers of foreign affairs and international relations held in New Delhi on May 14-15 under India’s 2026 chairmanship.

The ministers reaffirmed their support for comprehensive UN reform, including the Security Council, saying the body should become more democratic, representative, effective and efficient. They said developing countries from Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean should have greater representation in the Council so that it can better respond to current global challenges.

The document also said Security Council reform should strengthen the voice of the Global South. The ministers noted the aspirations of African countries, referring to the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration. China and Russia, as permanent members of the Security Council, reiterated their support for Brazil and India to play a greater role in the UN, including in the Council.

The ministers also called for broader participation of emerging markets, developing countries and least developed countries in international decision-making structures. They said global institutions should better reflect current realities and called for fairer geographical representation in the UN Secretariat and other international organizations.

The statement also addressed the process of appointing senior UN officials. The ministers said such appointments should be transparent and inclusive, with attention to geographical balance and greater participation of women. They noted that no woman has ever served as UN Secretary-General and that only one person from Latin America and the Caribbean has held the post.

The ministers also urged reforms of the Bretton Woods institutions, including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, to make them more inclusive, accountable and representative. They called for stronger representation of emerging markets and developing economies in the leadership and governance of these institutions.

The New Delhi meeting was held as BRICS marks its 20th anniversary. The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism, international law and the central role of the UN in maintaining peace and security, advancing sustainable development and promoting cooperation among states.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that BRICS foreign ministers had called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, unhindered humanitarian access, and support for Palestinian statehood.