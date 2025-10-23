UN Cybercrime Convention: What Kazakhstan is joining and why it matters

Adopted by the UN General Assembly in December 2024 under Resolution 79/243, the Convention is the first comprehensive global legal instrument addressing crimes involving digital technologies. It will open for signature on October 25, 2025, in Vietnam and will remain open at the UN Headquarters in New York until the end of 2026.

The treaty goes beyond conventional notions of hacking or unauthorized access. It covers a wider range of activities, including the use of information and communication technology (ICT) systems to facilitate serious crimes such as human trafficking, corruption and terrorism financing. According to the UN, digital networks have amplified the reach and speed of criminal activity, calling for coordinated international action.

Another key feature of the Convention is the expansion of jurisdiction. States will be able to take legal action not only for crimes committed within their territory but also in cases where their citizens or entities are harmed abroad. The document also provides for faster procedures to preserve and exchange electronic evidence among law enforcement agencies.

While focused on strengthening enforcement, the Convention reaffirms that all measures taken under its framework must respect human rights, privacy and freedom of expression.

For Kazakhstan, joining the Convention would enable closer cooperation with other states in investigating and prosecuting cybercrimes, as well as improve national mechanisms for handling digital evidence. It may also result in updates to domestic legislation to bring it in line with international standards.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Kazinform, former INTERPOL Secretary General Jürgen Stock warned of rising cybercrime threats and called for stronger international cooperation to combat them.