UN chief urges immediate halt to Middle East conflict, backs diplomatic solution

He warned of the dangers of the ongoing conflict, which has entered its second month, and its global repercussions.

In statements today, Guterres made direct appeals to the concerned parties, calling on both the United States and Israel to immediately stop the conflict, and on Iran, on the other hand, to immediately cease attacking its neighbours.

He noted that the Security Council has condemned these attacks and stressed the need for Iran to respect freedom of navigation.

The Secretary-General warned of the consequences of the conflict, which are now being felt globally, including restrictions on freedom of navigation, especially in the Strait of Hormuz, leading to rising food and energy prices and particularly affecting the poorest and most vulnerable countries.

He pointed to the dispatch of his Personal Envoy, Jean Arnault, to the region to support diplomatic efforts, affirming that conflicts do not end on their own and that dialogue is the only way to avoid further destruction. He emphasised the need to seize the current opportunity for a peaceful solution.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the American public in a speech defending Iran’s record and urging people in the United States to look beyond what he called misinformation and confrontation between the two countries.

Previously, UN Secretary-General António Guterres established a dedicated task force to address growing risks to maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions in the region raise concerns over global supply chains and humanitarian impacts.