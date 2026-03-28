UN chief establishes task force on Strait of Hormuz humanitarian needs

The announcement was delivered by UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, who said the initiative aims to mitigate disruptions that could affect food security and agricultural production in the coming months.

“To address these challenges, the Secretary-General has established a dedicated Task Force, led by Under-Secretary-General Jorge Moreira da Silva, Executive Director of United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS),” the spokesman said.

The task force will include representatives from UNCTAD, International Maritime Organization, and the International Chamber of Commerce, with the possibility of additional participants.

“The primary focus of the Task Force is to develop and propose technical mechanisms specifically designed to meet humanitarian needs in the Strait of Hormuz,” the statement highlighted.

According to the UN, the initiative draws on previous mechanisms, including the Black Sea Grain Initiative, to facilitate the movement of fertilizers and related raw materials through the strategic waterway.

“The mechanism’s operationalization will be done in close consultation with relevant Member States with full respect for national sovereignty and established international legal frameworks,” the organization explained. “If successful, it would also create confidence among Member States on the diplomatic approach to the conflict and constitute a valuable step towards a wider political settlement.”

Political engagement with member states will be led by the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Jean Arnault.

As Qazinform reported earlier, more than 40 energy assets across nine countries in the Middle East have been “severely or very severely” damaged amid the ongoing conflict.