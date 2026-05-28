UN chief to attend SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan

According to Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed current issues on the international and regional agenda, as well as opportunities for further strengthening cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the United Nations.

Foreign Minister Kulubaev emphasized the importance of the UN as a leading universal international organization playing a key role in promoting peace, achieving sustainable development, and strengthening multilateral cooperation.

Special attention was given to the upcoming visit of the UN Secretary-General to Bishkek to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit. António Guterres accepted the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to take part in the summit.

It is worth noting that this year, Kyrgyzstan holds the chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Kyrgyzstan's Zhaparov urges EAEU countries’ leaders to create shared data centers.