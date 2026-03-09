UN chief calls for making justice a reality for women, girls

Worldwide, women hold just 64 percent of the legal rights enjoyed by men, Guterres said, adding that legal discrimination can shape every aspect of a woman's life.

A woman may be prevented from owning property, seeking a divorce, or taking a job without her husband's permission; in more than 40 countries, marital rape is not recognized as a crime; and other laws restrict women's access to education, their ability to pass on citizenship to their children, or even their freedom of movement outside the home, he added.

The UN chief pointed out that where legal protections do exist, discrimination and weak enforcement mean women still struggle to access courts and legal support.

He warned of "a dangerous new trend" - hard-won advances are being rolled back, from fairer work protections to sexual and reproductive rights, amid rising authoritarianism, growing political instability, and a renewed push to entrench patriarchy.

By fighting discriminatory laws and practices - and defending the progress already achieved - we can ensure the dignity, opportunity and freedom all women deserve, he said

Noting that this year's International Women's Day focuses on rights, action and justice for all women and girls, Guterres said: "When we are not equal under the law, we are not equal."

It is time to make justice a reality for women and girls, everywhere, he said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to women of Kazakhstan on the occasion of International Women’s Day