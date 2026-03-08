Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends International Women’s Day greetings to women of Kazakhstan

In his congratulatory message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said this wonderful holiday reflects special and heartfelt respect for the beautiful half of humanity.

Women are a source of inspiration, the muse of creativity, the standard of beauty, and an ocean of discoveries. Everything beautiful in the world is associated with the image of a woman. Many responsibilities rest on your shoulders, and not always the ones traditionally considered “women’s duties.” But despite any difficulties, women invariably remain the embodiment of wisdom, charm, resilience, determination, responsibility, and reliability, said the Kazakh president.

President Tokayev highlighted women possess an amazing ability to change life for the better, to turn twilight into dawn, to make the impossible possible, and even to stop wars by establishing peace. “This is where the main secret and the natural essence of the feminine spirit lies. It would not be an exaggeration to say that a woman is the soul of the nation. It is you who lay the foundations of the worldview of the younger generation, instill a culture of behavior, and nurture patriotism, diligence, and a desire for knowledge.”

History preserves legends about the glorious daughters of the Great Steppe. Their wisdom, heroism, and selflessness have lived for centuries in the memory of the people. The current generation of women continues the tradition of selfless service to the homeland in schools and universities, hospitals and laboratories, government institutions and public organizations, in art and business, as well as at enterprises, farms, military units, and many other spheres of the state’s life.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan has embarked on a path of large-scale modernization that will determine the fate of the nation for many years to come. At the heart of the project of the new People’s Constitution are the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the state, as well as the interests and rights of its citizens, he added.

The draft of the Basic Law submitted to the referendum is intended to strengthen the protection of motherhood and childhood, as well as the institution of marriage and the family. The draft Constitution is aimed at improving the well-being of the people and establishing in society the principles of respect for the law, careful treatment of nature, justice, diligence, and responsible, constructive patriotism, he said.

The Kazakh president said he is assured that the honesty, knowledge, and energy of our wonderful women will contribute to building a Fair and Progressive Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, attended a concert devoted to International Women’s Day in Astana.