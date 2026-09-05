UN appeals for $49.6 mln to aid flood-hit Nepal

The funds will be used to restore damaged water supply systems, install rapid water treatment facilities, and provide hygiene supplies to help prevent the spread of disease.

Led by Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, the four-month response plan aims to address gaps in assistance identified by the government, prevent the humanitarian situation from worsening, and reduce the risk of disease outbreaks in high-altitude Himalayan communities during the winter.

Humanitarian teams are coordinating their efforts with agencies involved in the ongoing emergency response.

According to the UN, the disaster, which began on August 26, has claimed more than 1,000 lives, with many people still missing. Residents of entire villages in the Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading districts have been forced to flee their homes.

Damage to infrastructure has blocked transportation routes, disrupted power supplies, and damaged water and sanitation systems, leaving isolated communities without essential supplies.

UN Resident Coordinator in Nepal Lila Pieters Yahia said families had lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the death toll from the devastating floods in Nepal had risen to 1,294, with more than 5,000 people still unaccounted for.