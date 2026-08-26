Death toll rises to 22 as flash floods ravage Nepal, hundreds missing

Rajendra Prasad Dhamala, spokesperson for the Bagmati Province Police, confirmed the death toll and said search and rescue operations were continuing in the affected areas.

Security forces have so far rescued 88 people from the affected areas, Dhamala said.

The Nepal Tourism Board said that as many as 384 tourists, including 291 foreigners, have been reported missing after a massive flash flood swept through Rasuwa district in northern Nepal.

नेपाल में कुदरत का कहर,बाढ़ का खौफनाक वीडियो



उफान पर नदिया... दूर रहने की अपील

बड़ी संख्या में लोगों के बह जाने की सूचना हैं।

रसुवा जिले में भोटेकोशी नदी में अचानक बाढ़ आई। कई बाजार, गाँव सहित जलविद्युत परियोजनाएं भी चपेट में आई हैं। pic.twitter.com/JDN2yLHkeA — Shiva Gupta (@shivagu31125812) August 26, 2026

Sunil Sharma, spokesperson at the board, said the missing foreign tourists were from India, Australia, the Netherlands, the United States, Malaysia, Britain and South Africa, among others.

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah has called an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss rescue and relief measures.

The Nepali Army, backed by other security forces, has intensified search and rescue operations in the affected districts.

The worst damage has been reported in Rasuwa, where the flood swept away several houses, damaging markets, hydropower projects, roads and other infrastructure.

"Several people are reported missing. Rescue efforts are underway," Druba Prasad Adhikari, deputy chief district officer of Rasuwa, told Xinhua earlier.

Earlier, it was reported landslides in southwest China’s Yunnan had left 2 dead, 4 missing.