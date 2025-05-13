UN agency commends Kazakhstan’s efforts in preparing for International Year of Volunteers

During the meeting, head of the UN agency commended the coordinated efforts of the Government of Kazakhstan in preparing for the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development, set to take place in 2026 at the initiative of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Executive Coordinator Kurbanov also highlighted the role and contribution of volunteers in sustainable development, especially in light of current global challenges and risks. He noted that, through the knowledge and skills they acquire, UN Volunteers particularly those from Kazakhstan have become highly professional and sought-after staff members within the UN system worldwide.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

In response, First Deputy Minister Rakhmetullin, emphasized that Kazakhstan places great importance on the development of the volunteer movement, and the declaration of the upcoming year as the Year of Volunteers is a vivid testament to this commitment.

The Kazakh diplomat underscored that the Regional Centre for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan, established in Almaty, will serve as a platform for exchanging best practices and experiences in volunteer development, thereby engaging a large number of young people from across the region in volunteer activities.

As earlier reported, the UN Volunteers Central Asia is to set up its subregional office in Almaty.