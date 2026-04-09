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    Ulytau region to launch its first wholesale and distribution center

    10:35, 9 April 2026

    Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister-National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin paid a working trip to Ulytau region, Qazinform News Agency reports referring to the Government’s press service.

    Ulytau region to launch its first wholesale and distribution center
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    As part of his visit, he surveyed the construction of agro-industrial facilities and met with local farmers.

    The meeting spotlighted the current state and key challenges facing agrarians. Since the establishment of Ulytau region, four projects worth 3 billion tenge were implemented through investments. Development of new projects, including the building of an agro-industrial cluster with participation of Times Agro Holding and the construction of a commercial dairy for 500 heads in Zhezkazgan jointly with Samga Agro, is underway.

    Serik Zhumangarin also held a meeting on the fiscal capacity of the region for 2026 and the projected period of 2027-2029.

    He also visited the construction site of the region’s first wholesale and distribution center with a vegetable storehouse with a capacity of 15,000 tons that will be commissioned this autumn.

    To note, Ulytau region financed 100 projects worth 700 mln tenge.

    Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Ulytau region Economy Agro-industrial complex development Agriculture Construction
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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