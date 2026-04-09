Ulytau region to launch its first wholesale and distribution center

As part of his visit, he surveyed the construction of agro-industrial facilities and met with local farmers.

The meeting spotlighted the current state and key challenges facing agrarians. Since the establishment of Ulytau region, four projects worth 3 billion tenge were implemented through investments. Development of new projects, including the building of an agro-industrial cluster with participation of Times Agro Holding and the construction of a commercial dairy for 500 heads in Zhezkazgan jointly with Samga Agro, is underway.

Serik Zhumangarin also held a meeting on the fiscal capacity of the region for 2026 and the projected period of 2027-2029.

He also visited the construction site of the region’s first wholesale and distribution center with a vegetable storehouse with a capacity of 15,000 tons that will be commissioned this autumn.

To note, Ulytau region financed 100 projects worth 700 mln tenge.