Ulytau region ranks among Top-3 in per capita production

“The region’s economy shows 1.1% growth, with per capita GDP reaching 4.6 million tenge - the third highest indicator countrywide,” Governor Dastan Ryspekov said at a briefing in the Central Communications Service.

According to him, from January to October 2025, the region saw an increase in transport, warehousing, construction, trade, agriculture, investments, and housing commissioning sectors.

“Since the year beginning, regional budget revenues have increased by 29.7 billion tenge or by 20%, reaching 178 billion tenge,” Ryspekov said.

He reminded that in 2024, the region launched nine projects worth 34 billion tenge. This year, the implementation of 17 new investment projects amounting to 138 billion tenge began.

“Among them are the construction of a petroleum depot, a wind power plant, and a respirator manufacturing plant,” he clarified.

The governor also said that an industrial zone had been built in Satpayev. Three projects worth a total of 5 billion tenge are under implementation there.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Ulytau region plans to form a pool of 25 investment projects.