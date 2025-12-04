Kazakh Government allocates 1.8 bln tenge for Ulytau water supply modernization

1.8 billion tenge was allotted from the Government’s reserve to modernize the water supply infrastructure of Ulytau region. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov signed the corresponding resolution.

The funds will be used to complete the reconstruction of Zhezkazgan’s domestic and drinking water treatment facilities, in line with the President’s instructions to improve the quality of life and ensure access to drinking water.

The existing complex was commissioned in 1966, and its equipment has reached 90% of its deterioration.

Engineering networks up to 4 km (sewage, heating, lighting) have already been laid, transformer substations and distribution units have been built as of now. Four reservoirs for filtered and drinking water have been reconstructed and put into operation, and pumping equipment has been updated.

The allocated funds will allow the completion of construction and installation works, with the facility scheduled to be commissioned in 2026.

The Government of Kazakhstan is monitoring the timely and targeted use of allocated funds and the quality of work to fulfill the President’s instructions on improving citizens’ well-being.

